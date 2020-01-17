'We must make that rematch': Conor McGregor targeting return bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov after UFC 246

Irish MMA superstar Conor McGregor is a man with many potential options ahead of him, but one matchup in particular stands out to him – a lightweight title rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor met with the press at UFC 246 Ultimate Media Day in Las Vegas, and was as relaxed and chilled as he was during Wednesday's pre-fight press conference, as he chatted about his various career options following his bout with Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in Las Vegas this weekend.

And while McGregor showed interest in facing Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title, or Jorge Masvidal for the "BMF" title, there is one fight that stands one step above the rest: a rematch with his nemesis, Russian mauler Khabib Nurmagomedov.

"We must make that rematch," said McGregor.

"I’m pushing for the Moscow bout. I would love to do that. Both men are certainly in the crosshairs."

Despite a period of inactivity that has seen McGregor fight just once - in a losing effort - in the UFC since November 2016, McGregor's star power seems undimmed ahead of his fight with Cerrone this weekend, and he said he wasn't surprised that the likes of Usman and Masvidal were both interested in potential fights with him.

"Let's be real, it's the McGregor multi-million-dollar fight club," he grinned.

"You best believe that all their eyes are lighting up when 'The Notorious' name is mentioned," he said.

"This 170 bout, I made this bout at 170 for the excitement that's going on at the 170-pound division. And my want to get in there for this situation for the 'Bad Mother F****r' belt or the actual world championship belt. So, both of those men are also on my radar."

Before any decisions can be made over his next step, McGregor has the significant test of Cerrone to deal with, and the Irish superstar said that he won't rush things when the fight starts as he looks to get some rounds in the bank on his octagon return.

"I just want activity," McGregor said.

"I’m going in there looking to acquire rounds in here. I’m not in a rush. I’m going to put pressure on Donald, I’m going to hurt Donald. If he can last I’ll be happy. I'll be happy to acquire rounds in here, and then build on these rounds.

"I feel after the Diaz 2 buildup that I had and then the performance that I had in the bout itself, and leading into the Eddie Alvarez fight, I just felt I was in prime condition and untouchable. And so I'm looking to acquire that time in there again.

"You're going to see a lot of me, so happy days for you, also!"