'Lies': Russian model rejects claims she was arrested in Spain for false rape complaint against AC Milan star Theo Hernandez

Russian model Luisa Kremleva has rejected reports she was arrested by Spanish police over false sexual assault claims against AC Milan star Theo Hernandez.

Reports in Spain this week claimed that Kremleva had been detained on charges of filing a false complaint against Hernandez, 22, a former Real Madrid defender who now plays in Italy.

The case stems from 2017, when the model accused the football star of sexually assaulting her in a parking lot outside a nightclub in Marbella, also saying she had been drugged.

A provincial court rejected that complaint in January of last year on the grounds that there were “contradictions in the story.” Hernandez has reportedly maintained that the pair had sex, but that it was consensual.

Spanish outlets including Marca reported this week that Kremleva had now been arrested on charges of filing a false complaint against the football ace, who won the Champions League with Real Madrid in 2018 before moving to Milan.

But those claims have been firmly denied by the model and her family.

“I wasn’t detained [in jail], much less arrested. I have no criminal record,” Kremleva wrote on Instagram Stories to her 22,000 followers.

The Russian-Spanish model also shared a story from a Spanish news outlet which quoted her mother, Mila, who rejected the claims.

"It's a lie, my daughter has not been detained. She went to pick up a notification. We are tired of so many lies… The notification is a private thing. We are going to defend ourselves, it is not what the media say," Mila said.

"He [Hernandez] knows how many bruises my daughter had. I have seen my daughter's injuries. It hurts a lot what they are saying. She was full of bruises and scratches…. Over time he will know the truth," she added.

Kremleva added to those comments on Instagram, writing: “Hear a little bit of the truth.”

French-born Hernandez came through the ranks at Atletico Madrid, before moving to cross-city rivals Real. But his career never really took off at the Bernabeu giants, and he was shipped out to Real Sociedad on loan before switching to Italian giants Milan last summer for a fee of up to €20 million.

His career has been revived at the San Siro despite Milan’s struggles, and he has scored five goals from left-back in 16 appearances.