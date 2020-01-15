UFC 246: Watch Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone sound off at pre-fight press conference in Las Vegas (VIDEO)

The UFC's first big event of 2020 is upon us, as Irish superstar Conor McGregor returns to action against American fan-favorite Donald Cerrone. Watch the pre-fight press conference right here from 8pm E.T. / 1am GMT / 2am CET.

McGregor is heading into the bout looking to pick up his first win since November 2016, while Cerrone is bidding to score the highest-profile win of his action-packed mixed martial arts career.

No fighter in the UFC has had more fights, picked up more wins, scored more finishes or earned more post-fight bonuses than Cerrone, whose approach to his career has made him a firm favorite with fight fans around the world.

Also on rt.com ‘I was drinking all bleeding week’: Conor McGregor admits whiskey benders before defeat to Khabib

McGregor, meanwhile, is looking to re-establish himself as one of the premier talents in the sport after stepping away from active competition over the last three years.

Now the Irishman is back, and he's looking focused ahead of his eagerly-awaited comeback against Cerrone in Saturday night's main event.

McGregor and Cerrone will face the media in Las Vegas at the pre-fight press conference, which you can watch live via the video player above from 8pm E.T. / 1am GMT / 2am CET.