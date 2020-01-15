Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov resigns together with entire Russian government after Putin's State-of-the-Nation Address

Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov has resigned together with the rest of the Russian government after President Vladimir Putin delivered his annual state-of-the-nation address on Wednesday.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has announced that the entire government is resigning after head of state Putin proposed changes to the constitution during his speech.

Kolobkov, who has headed the Sports Ministry since 2016, has also stepped down as a member of the resigning government.

However all ministers, including Kolobkov, will continue carrying out their duties until a new government is formed.

Kolobkov, a 2000 Olympic champion fencer, also served as Russia's representative to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), but lost his position in 2015 after the huge doping row involving his country.

At the end of last year WADA declared the Russian Anti-doping Agency (RUSADA) non-compliant with its code for the alleged manipulation of doping data retrieved from a Moscow laboratory. Russia was handed a four-year ban, prohibiting it from taking part in and hosting international sporting events.

Russian has appealed the WADA decision, and any government changes are unlikely to affect the country’s stance as it seeks reinstatement.