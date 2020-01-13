Badminton world number one Kento Momota injured and driver killed in Malaysia car crash

Japanese badminton star and the men’s world number one player Kento Momota was injured in a car crash in Malaysia on Monday, it claimed the driver’s life and left passengers injured.

The Japanese champion and three other team members were heading to Kuala Lumpur International Airport when the collision occurred.

The van carrying Momota crashed into a slow-moving truck en route to the airport; the driver died at the scene.

The crash took place just hours after Momota secured his season-opening victory at the Malaysia Masters where he defeated former world champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark.

The Japanese athlete, his physiotherapist, assistant coach, and a Badminton World Federation official who were in the van were taken to hospital to be examined.

“Based on investigations and CT scans, there are no major injuries… they are now stable and will be given continued treatment and remain under observation for now,” Malaysia's Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said.

The 25-year-old badminton player avoided serious injuries, suffering a broken nose, cuts on his lips, and some other facial injuries which required stitches.