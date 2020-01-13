Maltese meltdown: Player arrested during match for ATTACKING assistant referee (VIDEO)

A second division match in the Maltese football championship was interrupted due to brutal scenes which unexpectedly unfolded on the pitch when a Sannat Lions player assaulted an assistant referee.

The bizarre incident took place in the dying minutes of Saturday's match between the Sannat Lions and the Oratory Youths, when Antoine Camilleri was sent off the pitch for receiving his second yellow card of the match.

READ MORE: 'Get ready for the best weekend of your life': UFC boss Dana White rolls out the red carpet for heroic Best Buy employee (VIDEO)

Referee Massimo Axisa brandished the red card following a vicious tackle by Camilleri – his second offence in Saturday’s clash.

Camilleri, who was visibly infuriated with the referee’s decision, vented his anger on the touchline, punching and kicking an assistant referee standing in his way.

The 18-year-old official, who was knocked to the ground, was later taken to hospital to receive medical treatment following the outrageous episode.

The hot-tempered player was escorted from the stadium by police officers, who were forced to interfere to calm down the rebel.

Strong statement from MFRA against Sannat Lions FChttps://t.co/FwzqV6wwZm — Christoph Schwaiger (@cschwaigermt) January 12, 2020

Camilleri, who faced court on Sunday, pleaded guilty to charges of threatening and injuring a person, and using offensive language.

He was slapped with a one-year ban from playing football, along with a fine of €100 ($111).