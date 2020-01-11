'Get ready for the best weekend of your life': UFC boss Dana White rolls out the red carpet for heroic Best Buy employee (VIDEO)

UFC president Dana White has invited a former Best Buy employee who lost her job after a video of her thwarting a robbery went viral, and even went as far as to offer her a position with the organization.

Security footage from an incident at a branch of the retail outlet in Hawaii showing 24-year-old Summer Tapasa-Sataraka engaging in a physical confrontation with an alleged thief, in which she used her strength to restrain the would-be criminal before tackling him to the ground.

Writing about the incident on social media, Tapasa-Sataraka said that she had already notified Best Buy of her plans to leave the company. Despite no longer being employed by the electronics retailer, she holds no resentment towards them.

"I just kept thinking ... not today!" she said of the incident, which has been viewed millions of times on social media.

One of those viewers, UFC boss White, was impressed with what he saw.

"This is Summer. She stopped this punk from getting away with stealing from Best Buy in Hawaii," White wrote on Twitter in accompaniment to the video.

"She got fired for this. Flying her in this weekend and giving her tickets to the McGregor vs Cowboy fight," White said, referring to the UFC's January 18 megafight between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone.

"I WANT HER TO WORK FOR ME! Get ready for the best weekend of your life, Summer."

Tapasa-Sataraka posted on her Facebook page on Friday, indicating that she intends to take the UFC chief up on his offer and be in attendance for what is expected to be one of the year's biggest fights.

Some good deeds, it seems, do get rewarded.