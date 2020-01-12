Leonid Slutsky's ideal signing for Rubin Kazan? 'I would take Mbappe'

It's always good to aim for the top in life, and Rubin Kazan's head coach Leonid Slutsky revealed his perfect signing to take his team to the next level, French superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Talking to Ak Bars TV (via Football24.ru), Slutsky was asked who he could bring to the club to help strengthen his team and take them on to bigger and better things in the years ahead.

Slutsky, presumably with his tongue firmly in his cheek, said he'd be happy with either Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, but he'd choose the younger man in Mbappe, whose best years as a player are still ahead of him.

"I will honestly say: Messi, Cristiano - these are options on the surface," he said.

"I would take Mbappe. Firstly, it is the most expensive, as well as the youngest, fastest, most promising."

Also on rt.com Parimatch Premier Cup: Three Russian Premier League sides set for action in off-season tournament in Doha

The old phrase tells people to: "Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss, you'll land among the stars." But fans won't be holding their breath waiting for a player of Mbappe's class as Slutsky assesses his team-building options.

But with the head coach pining for the sort of world-class signings that only the world's biggest, richest clubs could attract, it seems whoever does eventually arrive in Kazan will certainly have high expectations to meet.