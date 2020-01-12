 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Serbian surge: Unstoppable Novak Djokovic leads Serbia to historic ATP Cup victory (VIDEO)

12 Jan, 2020 14:32
© Reuters / Ciro De Luca
Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic has added yet another title to his huge collection of awards, leading his team to a historic victory at the newly-established ATP Cup in Sydney, Australia.

The 16-time Grand Slam winner helped his squad beat their tenacious rivals from Spain in the final of the tournament despite losing the opening match.

Spain started their final campaign on a positive note with Roberto Bautista Agut beating Dusan Lajovic 7-5, 6-1 to give his team the lead in the gold-medal match.

It was Djokovic who made a stunning comeback for Serbia, defeating none other than world number one Rafael Nadal in straight sets, 6-2, 7-6 and stretching the final clash into a decisive doubles showdown.

Teamed up with Viktor Troicki, Djokovic left no chance for Spanish duo Feliciano Lopez and Pablo Carreno Busta, who managed to win just seven games.

The Serbs dispatched the Spaniards in two sets, 6-3, 6-4, to claim the inaugural ATP Cup title.

Next week, the world’s tennis stars, including Djokovic and Nadal, will compete in the season-opening Grand Slam, the Australian Open, which will kick off on January 20 in Melbourne.

