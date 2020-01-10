'Relief is on its way': Aussie goalkeeper Maty Ryan pledges $500 for each EPL save this weekend to help fight Australian bushfires

Brighton goalkeeper Maty Ryan has been forced to look on helplessly as his home country endures the spate of bushfires which have been raging for months. But he has come up with a novel way of donating cash to help fund a remedy.

Ryan announced via his social media platforms that he will donate $500AUS ($345US) for each save made by a Premier League goalkeeper during this weekend's fixtures in a bid to help a fund designed to assist those affected by the months-long tragedy currently gripping Australia.

Ryan is one of Australian football's most successful recent exports, having represented the likes of Valencia, Genk and, most recently, Brighton & Hove Albion for whom he has registered more than 80 appearances since joining the club in the summer of 2017.

"In light of the devastation caused by the bushfires back home, I’m donating 500 Australian dollars for every registered save by all premier league goalkeepers across every Premier League fixture for this weekend," he wrote on Instagram.

"I’ve chosen to donate to the @wireswildliferescue emergency fund. Thank you to all for your support thus far and as a nation we really do appreciate your gratitude and generosity.

"However there continues to be homes lost, lives of both people and animals lost or in danger, along with whole communities, businesses and more. I hope we can continue in the same manor and continue to encourage and influence people into raising money for those affected. Other places you’re able to donate can be found in the links in their bios on Instagram or visiting their official webpages. Fingers crossed relief is on its way."

Countless homes have been destroyed in the fires and latest estimates suggest that around 1 billion animals have been killed, with more than 18 million acres of land being burned. At least 25 people have lost their lives so far.

It remains to be seen exactly what the total of Ryan's donation this weekend might be but it could be a considerable one. Per PremierLeague.com, he has registered the third most saves in the Premier League this season with a total of 75.

Ryan has previously indicated on social media that he also donated $1000AUS for each goal scored in the Australian A-League and W-League during the opening weekend of fixtures in early January.

His donation follows that of several other Australian sports stars. It was previously announced by tennis star Nick Kyrgios will donate $200AUS ($140US) for each ace her serves during the Australian summer.