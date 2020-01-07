 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'His finger probably shouldn't look like that': Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid dislocates digit in painful-looking injury (VIDEO)

7 Jan, 2020 15:06
© Screenshot from Twitter
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid sustained a gruesome injury while playing against Oklahoma City Thunder, dislocating his left ring finger during the first quarter.

The center was injured while defending a shot against the City Thunder on Monday night, leaving his teammates in a state of shock when they saw his finger pointing in the wrong direction.

After the incident, Embiid left the field for the locker room where he received medical aid.

Several minutes later he returned to the game with his finger taped up.

X-rays of the hand showed there was no fracture and the player was officially diagnosed with a dislocated finger.

I was basically playing with one hand,” Embiid said. “It’s pretty bad, but in the midst of the losing streak I just wanted to make sure that I do everything possible to try to get us a win, and I’m glad we got the win.”

I nearly threw up when I saw that, but I’m glad he came back out,” Embiid’s teammate Ben Simmons said. “We needed him. He’s a big part of this team. We were glad to have him back out there.”

Embiid scored 18 points in the game, helping Philadelphia to take a hard-fought 120-113 victory on Monday.

