'What a herro!' Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois saves NBA star Tyler Herro from courtside smash (VIDEO)

Thibaut Courtois put his world famous reflexes to good use when he came to the aid of Miami Heat's teenage shooting guard Tyler Herro during his side's game with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Belgian 'keeper had one of the best seats in the house for the game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, but even he couldn't have imagined that he would get quite as close to action as he was forced to use his quick-thinking to save Herro from what could have been a nasty accident midway through the second quarter.

Herro, who had been sprinting to the boundary to attempt to retrieve a wayward pass, looked to be set for an awkward collision until the Real Madrid shotstopper intervened.

Thibaut Courtois out here making saves in Miami 😆 pic.twitter.com/Yd2tiE7byw — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 30, 2019

Courtois then smiles as Herro makes his way back to the game, although the NBA rising star doesn't acknowledge the actions of the ex-Chelsea player and returns to the court without even a backward glance.

The moment was captured by ESPN and has since gone viral around the globe, prompting some cheeky sports fans into comments about how this was the best save of Courtois' recent career.

What a Herro. — 👑 (@Wieirology) December 31, 2019

“Best save he’s made all year” comments coming in 3-2-1... — herculez gomez (@herculezg) December 31, 2019

At least he’s making saves here because he ain’t doing it at Madrid — Donovan Japp (@donovnjapp) December 30, 2019

Courtois' intervention to help prevent Herro from potential injury could well have been crucial too, as the Heat earned the win against the 76ers by a solitary point, 117-116.

The Belgian is a noted fan of basketball and has previously been pictured attending games. In 2017 he suffered an ankle injury playing basketball during a promotional photoshoot for his former team Chelsea which forced him to miss some crucial games.