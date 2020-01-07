Groggy Pog: Confused Paul Pogba says he could ‘drink his own pee’ in series of bizarre post-operation videos

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was dazed and confused after coming round from an ankle operation – even saying he could “drink his own pee pee.”

Pogba, 26, went under the knife on Tuesday, later posting a series of videos on his Instagram stories to update fans on how it had gone.

But the French World Cup winner might regret being quite so open after watching back some of his bizarre ramblings while he was clearly still under the effects of anaesthetic.

“I don't even know if I'm OK, if I’m high or if I’m sober, well I don't look sober,” the midfield ace began in one video.

Paul Pogba high is everything I needed to see today 😂😂😂 #MUFC [Ig] pic.twitter.com/FJr79xplSz — United Xtra (@utdxtra) January 7, 2020

“Just to let you know, don’t ask me if it went well, I don’t know.

“You see my ankle like that, I can't even feel my toes, but I'm still alive, that's good news. I'll keep you updated.”

In a separate video the Man Utd star fretted about his hair, saying: “I need a haircut, the best guy who can cut hair, let me know.”

He then went on to say he was so dazed he could even drink his own urine.

“They gave me some things, I don’t even know what it is, but it feels good!

"I can drink my pee pee… it looks like apple juice, fresh one.

"I think people told me that I look drunk. Really? I didn't drink alcohol, they give me some things on my arm, I don't know what's that…

“I feel like in Dubai, in Guinea… I’m not drunk guys, I’m like bumpy.”

Pogba has suffered an injury-hit campaign for United this season, being restricted to just eight appearances for the Old Trafford giants.

His latest injury woe has been a bone of contention after United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggested the step to go under the knife had been taken on the advice of Pogba’s “people” – before clarifying that United’s own medical staff had approved the operation.

Solskjaer said the Frenchman would be out of action for “three to four weeks.”

The latest layoff comes amid renewed talk that Pogba is seeking a way out of the club this summer, with Real Madrid seen as his most likely destination.

Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola recently caused anger at Old Trafford by claiming that the club was in such a state of turmoil that it would “even ruin the likes of Pele and Diego Maradona.”

United face local rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford on Tuesday night in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final.