Back in the game: Bellator MMA fan favorite Valerie Loureda set for return this month after reality TV break

Flyweight Valerie Loureda will reportedly return to fighting action this month at Bellator 238 after the fan favorite took a brief hiatus from her MMA career for a stint on a reality TV show.

Taekwondo specialist Loureda, 21, made her Bellator bow in February of last year, going undefeated in her two fights thus far with the promotion.

Then came a career detour as the photogenic Florida native appeared on ‘Exatlon Estados Unidos’, a reality TV show broadcast on American Spanish language network Telemundo which brings together athletes, celebrities and everyday people to compete in a series of challenges.

Loureda’s 11-week stint on the show finally ended back in November, after which she signaled her eagerness to get back in the cage.

That wish is set to come true on January 25, when the American Top Team fighter will face Tara ‘The Tiny Terror’ Graff in the prelims at Bellator 238 at The Forum in Inglewood, California, MMA Junkie reports.

The card will be headlined by the Bellator debut of Cris Cyborg as the Brazilian MMA legend takes on reigning featherweight champion Julia Budd.

Loureda's opponent Graff, 33, will also be making her bow with the promotion. The America stands 1-1 in pro MMA, but hasn’t been in action since November 2018.

Graff has signaled the fight is happening on her social media accounts, although neither Loureda nor Bellator has confirmed the same on their accounts.

In her short space of time in the Bellator ranks, Loureda has already earned status as one to watch, proclaiming herself “the face of women’s MMA.”

The flyweight last fought at Bellator 222 at Madison Square Garden in June, when she defeated Larkyn Dasch via unanimous decision.

Loureda will resume her assault on a 125lbs division which has the unbeaten Ilima-Lei Macfarlane at its apex.

Elsewhere on the Bellator 238 card, Conor McGregor training partner Dillon Danis will look to extend his 2-0 record when he faces fellow American Kegan Gennrich, who stands 2-1.