Hat-trick hero: Cristiano Ronaldo arrives with iPod Shuffle, then nets second-half treble to fire Juventus back to Serie A summit

Portuguest superstar Cristiano Ronaldo produced a brilliant second-half performance as he helped push his Juventus side back to the top spot in Serie A as "The Old Lady" defeated Cagliari 4-0 at home on Monday.

After a goalless first half, Ronaldo exploded into life in the second half as he latched on a mistake inside the Cagliari box to fire his first of the day.

The veteran hitman then made no mistake from the penalty spot to double Juve's lead. Ronaldo then turned provider as he set up Gonzalo Higuain for the Turin side's third of the day, before wrapping up the three points – and securing the match ball – by rounding off a sweeping counter-attack move to complete a resounding 4-0 victory.

Ronaldo's goals took his tally to eight goals from his last five games, with the Portugese striker scoring in each of those five outings. Overall, he has 15 goals for the season, including 13 in Serie A.

They were important for his club's title challenge, too, as they pushed the team back to the top of Serie A, with 45 points won from 18 games played.

Ronaldo may have been the hero on the pitch, but his arrival at the stadium in Turin raised eyebrows – and a few laughs – as photos showed him sporting a less-than-modern accessory, an iPod Shuffle.

Cristiano Ronaldo is out here living in 2005 🎵 pic.twitter.com/5ALpcZCVzL — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 6, 2020

The term "iPod Shuffle" trended in the UK as fans flocked to social media to share their incredulity that one of the world's highest-paid players was rocking early 2000s tech, including wired Apple headphones instead of the now-commonplace AirPods.

But despite his retro choice of music player, the Juve ace showed he was very much up to date as he netted three times to continue Juve's push towards the Serie A title.