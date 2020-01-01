 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: Russia’s Ali Isaev smashes his way to $1 MILLION with victory at PFL Championship in New York

1 Jan, 2020 11:23
© PFL
Russian MMA heavyweight Ali Isaev is walking into 2020 with an extra $1 million in his bank account after winning the PFL championship at the promotion's end-of-year extravaganza in New York.

Isaev, 36, outgrappled American opponent Jared Rosholt over four rounds before launching a ground-and-pound barrage to finish the contest and take the PFL heavyweight championship.

The bout was one of six championship fights in New York, with the winner of each walking home with a cool $1 million in a bumper end-of-year payday.

Isaev remains unbeaten in professional MMA, improving his record to 9-0. During the PFL season he had seen off Valdrin Istrefi, Carl Seumanutafa, Kelvin Tiller and fellow Russian Denis Goltsov, before landing the main prize by beating former UFC fighter Jared 'The Big Show' Rosholt.

Born in Dagestani capital Makhachkala, Isaev represented Azerbaijan at amateur level before switching to Russia for his professional career.

Elsewhere on the card, American judo double Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison – who has described herself as the “female Khabib Nurmagomedov, only better” – continued her unbeaten start to professional MMA by beating Larissa Pacheco to win the lightweight title.

An array of fight stars aligned at at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden for the event, with boxing legend Mike Tyson presenting Harrison with her belt.

