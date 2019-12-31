Nutcracker: Celtic's Ryan Christie facing ban for 'attempting to grab Rangers star Morelos by the genitals'

Ryan Christie could be slapped with a two-match ban after the Celtic midfielder was charged with attempting to grab Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos by the genitals during Sunday's fiery Old Firm derby.

Christie appeared to grab Colombian forward Morelos in the groin area, sending Morelos down to the turf during Rangers' 2-1 win.

The Celtic star escaped a booking from referee Kevin Clancy - having already seen yellow in the game - but has now been issued with a notice of complaint by the Scottish football authorities for an "act of brutality," the BBC reports.

The hearing will be held on January 6, with Celtic said to be determined to defend their player.

The incident prompted merriment on social media from the likes of Gary Lineker, who shared footage.

The hotheaded Morelos, 23, and Christie, 24, have history, after the Rangers forward appeared to grab at Christie in a Glasgow derby last season, but did not end up facing sanction.

Sunday's clash at Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership was a typically combustible affair, and saw Rangers win in the league at the home of their bitter rivals for the first time in nine years.

Police are probing alleged racist chants at Morelos, who was sent off in stoppage time after picking up a second yellow card for diving.

Christie was substituted 10 minutes from time and was reportedly later taken to hospital for urgent groin surgery after clashing with Morelos.

Rangers took the lead through Ryan Kent after Christie missed a penalty, before a deflected shot hit Odsonne Edouard and went in for the equalizer for Celtic.

However, a towering header from Nikola Katic proved enough to win it for Steven Gerrard's team, who are two points behind Neil Lennon's Celtic at the top of the table but with a game in hand.