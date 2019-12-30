‘Did he make the award up himself!?’ Fans apoplectic as Ronaldo wins Dubai Globe Soccer Player of Year 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo’s crowning as Dubai Globe Soccer Awards 2019 Player of the Year has been panned by fans who laughed off the gong as a made up award as he beat Lionel Messi to win the honor on Saturday.

Juventus winger Ronaldo was pipped to the 2019 Ballon d’Or by perennial rival Lionel Messi in early December, finishing in third place overall behind Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk. Ronaldo opted not to attend the ceremony in Paris, instead collecting his Italian Footballers’ Association Footballer of the Year trophy a day later.

🇵🇹 Official: Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Best Player of the Year at the 2019 Globe Soccer Awards. He beat Lionel Messi, Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mané, Bernardo Silva, Alisson and Mohamed Salah. pic.twitter.com/uqoyIyMpDL — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) December 29, 2019

This time however, Ronaldo was on hand in the United Arab Emirates to collect the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards Player of the Year award for the second year running, beating off competition from Messi, van Dijk, Sadio Mané, Bernardo Silva, Alisson and Mohamed Salah.

Fans were quick to lampoon the honor on Twitter as a flimsy consolation prize for Ronaldo missing out on being named the world’s best player and questioned its substance. One jibed “did he make up the award himself?”

Did he make the award up himself? — Joe Musker (@JosephMusker) December 29, 2019

You guys know these sort of awards are just for publicity? — و (@Watheq25) December 29, 2019

He owns the company that runs it — Luuk  (@KingLuukthe16th) December 29, 2019

The brouhaha perhaps came about as a reaction to Barcelona legend Messi winning the Ballon d'Or this season, his sixth overall, and moving ahead of five-time winner Ronaldo. Fans perceived Globe Soccer Award as a solace.

Nevertheless Ronaldo, as to be expected from a man not known for his dislike of being told of his worth, was full of praise for the prize, and described it as a “very emotional moment” on social media.

Always with me 👨‍👩‍👦❤️ pic.twitter.com/NlDOlqx9Rq — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 30, 2019

“Honored to receive one more time Globe Soccer Award! A very emotional moment for me to share this award with my family. Grateful for all the hospitality, see you soon Dubai!” the 34-year-old wrote.

The Portugal captain was also photographed attending the awards bash with girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez and young son Cristiano Jr., also posing with the rest of his family on a private jet.

Ronaldo was sporting a man-bun when collecting his award, which has become a considerable talking point in itself, with most fans failing to adjust to his new do.