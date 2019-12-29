 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Same old Arsenal’: More misery as Gunners lose 4 straight home games for first time in 60 years after late Chelsea comeback

29 Dec, 2019 17:39
Arsenal suffered defeat in Mikel Arteta’s first home game in charge as Chelsea scored twice inside the last 10 minutes to snatch a 2-1 victory at the Emirates.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headed Arsenal into a first-half lead as the Gunners showed renewed signs of life under new boss Arteta.

But it all collapsed in dramatic fashion as Gunners ‘keeper Bernd Leno disastrously misjudged Mason Mount’s cross in the 83rd minute, allowing substitute Jorginho to tap in.

Many felt Jorginho was lucky to be on the pitch after escaping a second yellow card for a foul on Lucas Torreira, but worse followed for Arsenal when a Chelsea counter-attack was finished by Tammy Abrahams, who turned much-maligned Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi before firing through Leno’s legs.

The result sparked wild celebrations among Frank Lampard and his Chelsea staff, but left Arsenal defeated and dejected yet again at home, despite an improved showing for much of the match.

'We're much more committed': New Arsenal boss Arteta forecasts change of approach ahead of Gunners managerial bow

The stats made horrendous reading for Gunners fans, as their team lost a fourth consecutive home game (in all competitions) for the first time since December 1959.

Arsenal are winless in their last seven games, and have picked up just one victory in their last 15 outings in all competitions.

The Gunners are 12th in the Premier League table – a full 11 points off Chelsea in the Champions League places.  

Meanwhile, German ‘keeper Leno’s mistake for the Chelsea equalizer meant he’s made more mistakes leading to goals than any other Premier League player since August 2018.

After the game there were mixed sentiments among pundits and fans – some of whom branded it the “same old Arsenal.”

However, others at least pointed to signs of life under new boss Arteta, who took over from interim chief Freddie Ljungberg last week following the sacking of Unai Emery.

Next up for Arsenal is another blockbuster home game against Manchester United on New Year’s Day, when Chelsea travel to Brighton.

