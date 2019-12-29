‘Same old Arsenal’: More misery as Gunners lose 4 straight home games for first time in 60 years after late Chelsea comeback

Arsenal suffered defeat in Mikel Arteta’s first home game in charge as Chelsea scored twice inside the last 10 minutes to snatch a 2-1 victory at the Emirates.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headed Arsenal into a first-half lead as the Gunners showed renewed signs of life under new boss Arteta.

But it all collapsed in dramatic fashion as Gunners ‘keeper Bernd Leno disastrously misjudged Mason Mount’s cross in the 83rd minute, allowing substitute Jorginho to tap in.

Many felt Jorginho was lucky to be on the pitch after escaping a second yellow card for a foul on Lucas Torreira, but worse followed for Arsenal when a Chelsea counter-attack was finished by Tammy Abrahams, who turned much-maligned Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi before firing through Leno’s legs.

The result sparked wild celebrations among Frank Lampard and his Chelsea staff, but left Arsenal defeated and dejected yet again at home, despite an improved showing for much of the match.

The stats made horrendous reading for Gunners fans, as their team lost a fourth consecutive home game (in all competitions) for the first time since December 1959.

1959 - Arsenal have lost four consecutive home matches in all competitions for the first time since December 1959. Collapse. pic.twitter.com/bCut4d8JCh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 29, 2019

Arsenal are winless in their last seven games, and have picked up just one victory in their last 15 outings in all competitions.

The Gunners are 12th in the Premier League table – a full 11 points off Chelsea in the Champions League places.

Chelsea are the first team to win away at Arsenal from a half-time losing position since Spurs did it in 2010 #CFC#ARSCHE — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) December 29, 2019

Meanwhile, German ‘keeper Leno’s mistake for the Chelsea equalizer meant he’s made more mistakes leading to goals than any other Premier League player since August 2018.

7 - Bernd Leno has made seven errors directly leading to an opposition goal in the Premier League since the beginning of last season, the most of any player. Howler. pic.twitter.com/DSCYWYFrqW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 29, 2019

After the game there were mixed sentiments among pundits and fans – some of whom branded it the “same old Arsenal.”

However, others at least pointed to signs of life under new boss Arteta, who took over from interim chief Freddie Ljungberg last week following the sacking of Unai Emery.

To be fair, Arsenal were much improved the other day as well. Arteta using a high midfield line making such a difference. Potential for New Year’s clash with Manchester United to be a belter. — Chris Winterburn (@cmwinterburn) December 29, 2019

Next up for Arsenal is another blockbuster home game against Manchester United on New Year’s Day, when Chelsea travel to Brighton.