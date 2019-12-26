'We're much more committed': New Arsenal boss Arteta forecasts change of approach ahead of Gunners managerial bow

New Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says that his team will have a 'different kind of aggression' as the club attempts to rebrand itself following the disappointment of Unai Emery regime.

Arteta takes charge of the team for the first time on Thursday as his side travel to the south coast of England to face Eddie Howe's Bournemouth, and he says that he is overseeing a change of approach following the insipid performances which marked Emery's final days.

The Spaniard, and former Arsenal captain, watched the Gunners fight to a 0-0 draw with Everton, another of his former clubs, last week and says that he has already seen more commitment on the training ground - and hopes that this will translate to the pitch.

"We are much more committed, we have a different kind of aggression every time we lose the ball," said Arteta. "The body language was much, much better than in the past few games.

"Obviously there were things to improve but those things have to be non-negotiable.

"Those things have to be on the table in every game, every training session and the way we're going to live together."

Arteta, who left his position as Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City to take the top job at the Emirates, will be charged with overseeing a change in fortunes at a club which has underperformed for the past several seasons, throughout Emery's spell in the dugout and even to the final couple of seasons's of Arsene Wenger's historic reign.

He has retained the services of caretaker boss Freddie Ljungberg who will remain at the club in a coaching capacity, and will also be joined by Wales assistant coach Albert Stuivenberg. Experienced coach Steve Round and goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana Pavon will also join up with the club, Arteta revealed.