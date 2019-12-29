OFFICIAL: Borussia Dortmund beat Man Utd and Juventus to signing of Norwegian wonderkid Haaland

Borussia Dortmund have beaten a host of fellow European giants to sign Norwegian teenager Erling Braut Haaland from Austrian club RB Salzburg.

Dortmund confirmed the signing on social media on Sunday of Haaland, 19, who is one of the most highly-rated young talents in world football after bursting onto the scene this season.

The Germans announced Haaland had signed a deal until 2024.

The Norwegian was being pursued by the likes of Manchester United and Juventus – with recent reports in Italy signaling he had decided to join the Turin giants.

However, it’s Dortmund who have secured his signing, proudly unveiling Haaland on social media.

Haaland has bagged 28 goals in 22 games in all competitions this season – including eight in the Champions League.

With multiple options over his next destination, he has opted for Dortmund and the Bundesliga.

According to reports, the German club will pay just upwards of €20 million (US$23.5 million) to Salzburg for Haaland's services, with the player pocketing around $170,000 a week in wages. However, no official figures have been released for the deal.

“I had intensive discussions with the club management and the sports management, especially with Hans-Joachim Watzke, Michael Zorc and trainer Lucien Favre,” Haaland said on joining Dortmund.

“There was a feeling right from the start that I absolutely wanted to switch to this club, go this route and play football in this incredible Dortmund atmosphere in front of more than 80,000 spectators. I’m so excited.”

The son of former Leeds and Manchester City midfielder Alfe-Inge Haaland, the 6ft 4in Erling is a big, poweful forward with an acute eye for where the goal is.

At Dortmund, he will join a team with the talents of fellow teen sensation Jadon Sancho, as well as attacking players Marco Reus, Paco Alcacer, Mario Gotze and Thorgan Hazard.

Dortmund currently lie fourth in the Bundesliga table, seven points off top-placed RB Leipzig.

They are in the Champions League knockout stages, where they have been drawn against French giants Paris Saint-Germain.