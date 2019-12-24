FOUND: The $100K T-shirt auctioned by Khabib after UFC 242 (VIDEO)

Remember that Dustin Poirier T-shirt which Khabib Nurmagomedov wore after UFC 242 and later auctioned off for a cool $100,000? Well RT Sport can send you its location.

The T-shirt in question was worn by Poirier for his title fight walkout against lightweight champ Khabib in Abu Dhabi in September.

Emblazoned with Poirier’s name and a diamond to represent his fighting moniker, the item was donned by Khabib post-fight as a show of respect to his beaten opponent.

Also on rt.com Nothing but respect: Khabib & Poirier don each other’s T-shirts for charity after UFC 242 fight

Khabib announced in the octagon that the item of clothing he had worn would be auctioned off with the proceeds going to Poirier’s ‘The Good Fight Foundation’, and later revealed it had fetched a staggering $100,000 - although the buyer and location were not named.

READ MORE: Poirier UFC shirt worn by Khabib raises $100K for charity

RT Sport has now cracked half that conundrum as we can reveal that the T-shirt hangs on a wall at a gym in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, where the head of the national MMA association, Otabek Umarov, trains.

We uncovered the T-shirt’s destination on a recent trip to a GFC MMA event in the city attended by Khabib and where his cousin was in action.

“We were presented with this T-shirt and I decided to place it in the gym where we work out,” Uzbek MMA boss Umarov told RT Sport.

“We don’t just have amateurs here, but also pro athletes and champions. I decided that the T-shirt belongs here.”

But while RT Sport can share the location of the T-shirt, Umarov remained tight-lipped over the buyer, simply saying that it had been given to the gym “when Khabib and his team came here.”

Check out the video at the top of the page for the full story.