Switching over to pairs skating? Olympic champion Alina Zagitova learns new elements during career break (VIDEO)

Reigning world and Olympic figure skating champion Alina Zagitova has wowed fans with her ability to learn new elements, posting a video to Instagram showing a pairs skating lift during rehearsals for a New Year exhibition show.

The 17-year-old teamed up with Czech-Italian pair skater Ondrej Hotarek, who held her effortlessly over his head while she posed gracefully with both hands raised.

READ MORE: At the cutting edge: Why Zagitova’s decision to suspend career instigated ‘war’ in Russian figure skating

Olympic champion ice dancer Tatiana Navka, who invited Zagitova to her show ‘The Sleeping Beauty’, is heard praising the duo for the well-executed element, saying “Tadam, it’s pairs skating, bravo!”

Earlier this month, the renowned skater announced a break in her competitive career due to exhaustion and a lack of motivation. Zagitova, who has won every possible title in women’s figure skating, stressed that she doesn’t have any desire to compete and wants it to return.

Her sudden announcement, which was made on the verge of the national championships, sent shockwaves through Russian sport, with many pundits suggesting that Zagitova decided to retire after realizing she cannot beat quad-jumping youngsters.

The skater herself promised to return, vowing that she has not retired completely but is just putting her competitive career on hold.