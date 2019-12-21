'We want to win': Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool focused on World Club Cup success against Flamengo

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admitted his team were advised to stay at home, but insists they're committed to victory in the World Club Cup final against Copa Libertadores champions Flamengo on Saturday.

The two clubs headed into FIFA's World Club Cup competition with different priorities, as Klopp explained in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

"This situation is different for Flamengo and for us," Klopp said.

"Flamengo got sent here from their continent with a clear order to win it and to come back as heroes. We got told, 'Stay at home and play the Carabao (League) Cup'. That's a massive difference.

"We cannot change that. But we are here and we - my team - want to win the competition, even when we know it is very difficult because the other team is really, really good, but that's how it is with the big competitions."

Liverpool's decision to travel to Qatar for the tournament meant they had the impossible situation of fulfilling a League Cup fixture before their opening World Club Cup match. It meant the Reds fielded a League Cup team packed with youngsters, and headed to the United Arab Emirates with a patched-up squad.

But, despite the general view of the competition being a distraction, rather than a prestigious title, for European clubs, Klopp and his players have stayed focused on the job while in Qatar.

"I think the view on it in Europe is completely different to the view in the rest of the world," Klopp admitted.

"But I'd like pretty much to change that view a little bit in the moment, it changed for me since we are here. Will that change the view of people in Europe? Probably not."

While Liverpool's priorities may be split, Flamengo's are much simpler, with the Brazilian side's Portuguese boss Jorge Jesus looking to continue his early success with the club.

Jesus led Flamengo to Copa Libertadores success in November, then followed up by capturing Brazil's Serie A title, the club's first since 2009.

Klopp has been suitably impressed by the impact made by his opposite number, as he paid tribute to Jesus' success with the club heading into the World Club Cup final clash on Saturday.

"Jorge Jesus changed the fortunes and a lot of other things since he is in, brought new players in, in the defence especially. It is a really settled line-up, it's a team where everybody knows what they have to do," he said.

"They have different ways of play, they have playing build-up, they can be more direct, they have speed up front, they have creativity in the centre of the park, they are cheeky on the wings, they can play crosses, they go inside, all that stuff. It's just like a football team should be, like a successful football team is."

Liverpool will assess talismanic center back Virgil van Dijk and midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum with fitness tests ahead of kick-off, after both men missed the Reds' semifinal victory over Mexican side Monterrey.