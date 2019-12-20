'I can't comment on other teams' players': Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plays down speculation linking Erling Haaland to Manchester United

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has denied his club are negotiating a move for Erling Haaland, despite media reports to the contrary.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, the Norwegian boss said reports suggesting Haaland was on his way to Old Trafford were wide of the mark.

"I don't think he's en route here, to be fair," he said.

"I know the boy and I know his friends and he's on a Christmas holiday. You can't fly anywhere from Stavanger.

"I can't comment on other teams' players. I've said that many times and that's just one of those things that in this job you get. So much speculation all the time."

Solskjaer also ruled out the possibility of selling maverick midfielder Paul Pogba during the January transfer window.

The French midfielder has been out with an ankle injury since the end of September, but has recently returned to training and Solakjaer is hopeful that Pogba will be back in action before the end of the year.

"No, he is not getting sold in January," said Solskjaer.

"I hope (he can play again this year). Let's see how he feels. I'm not going to push him. We need him to be 100% fit. I can't risk any setbacks.

"Paul has been fantastic when he has played for us. We know we've got one of the best players in the world. He needs time to get fit, but he will make a difference for us."

Despite denying his interest in signing Haaland, Solskjaer did reveal the club are keen to add to his squad during the upcoming transfer window.

"We are hopeful of signing someone," he said.

"You always hope but it's not nailed on. It has to be the right player, right age, going to fit into this squad and for the right value so we're always looking."