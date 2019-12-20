'He got what he deserved': Jorge Masvidal says he wanted to break Colby Covington's jaw, but Kamaru Usman got there first (VIDEO)

The UFC's 'BMF' champion Jorge Masvidal has made his opinions clear following Colby Covington's defeat to Kamaru Usman at UFC 245, saying his former friend and training partner got his just desserts after sustaining a broken jaw.

Speaking on The Jim Rome Show on CBS Sports in the United States, Masvidal said he wanted to exact physical retribution after Covington failed to pay their coach after "Chaos" defeated Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 225.

"At first my initial thing was just to break his face in, but my coach said that's probably gonna get me in jail. Let the universe take care of him.

"And his exact words were: 'We'll get him in a prize ring and break his jaw'. Somebody beat me to that. But his jaw's broken."

Covington's defeat at UFC 245 saw him sustain a broken jaw in the third round from a big Usman right hand. And that, combined with his fifth-round stoppage defeat, was no less than he deserved, according to Masvidal.

But "Gamebred" also noted how a man who built his name on trolling fans was unable to cope with a dose of his own medicine when the tables turned against him.

"Your career's based out of getting a rise out of people, right? If I come on your show and I'm just saying a bunch of controversial stuff for people to be talking about me, just to get reactions out of people," he said.

"It's not really my cup of tea, but people do it all the time, and he's the number-one poster boy for that. So he always wants to get a reaction out of people.

"Now this individual, when people are trying to get a reaction out of him, he's reporting people on Instagram. He took the comments off, so you can't comment on him. He was saying how negative they were to him and stuff.

"This is the guy that's calling people virgins, calling people nerds that live in their parents' basement. Making fun of Brazilians - that country, it's not like it's a rich country that's doing well. They've got a lot of poverty over there and a lot of people over there that take it to heart what he's saying, but he doesn't give a flying (expletive).

"And he does it all for a like on Facebook, for a paycheck for the three, four, five pay-per-views that it went up with? The guy's a clown, man. He got what he deserved."