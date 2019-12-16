‘Opponents get nervous, I’m 2 meters tall’: Header from goalkeeper Courtois sets up remarkable late Real Madrid equalizer (VIDEO)

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was the unlikely attacking hero for Real Madrid as they snatched a late draw at Valencia on Sunday.

Finding themselves 1-0 down after Carlos Soler’s 78th-minute strike, Real were in serious danger of losing ground to rivals Barcelona in the La Liga title race.

But when they won a corner deep into injury time, Belgian stopper Courtois rose highest to head towards the Valencia goal.

His effort was palmed clear by Valencia goalie Jaume Doménech, but Real striker Karim Benzema was on hand to smash in the rebound and salvage a point for Real and put them level on 35 points with Barcelona at the top of the table, but behind on goal difference.

Speaking about his late heroics, Courtois, 27, said his giant frame unnerves players in the opposition box.

"I took advantage of my height to meet the corner," Courtois said, Marca reported.

"I'm two metres tall and opponents get nervous if I go up [for corners]. Toni [Kroos] sends corners to the near post, I saw the ball coming at my height and I connected well. Then the ball fell to Benzema and he scored."

Real players celebrated wildly as Benzema acknowledged the ‘keeper for his role in the goal.

You can see the remarkable moment at the Mestalla in the highlights below.

Real manager Zinedine Zidane later told the press that Courtois himself decides whether or not to go forward for set pieces late on.

1️⃣ Shot1️⃣ Shot on targetWhat did Zinedine Zidane think of Thibaut Courtois' moment of madness? 😄 pic.twitter.com/0m1GiIZ6u7 — Goal (@goal) December 16, 2019

His team next face Barcelona in the first El Clasico of the season at the Nou Camp on Wednesday.

The game was rescheduled from October due to political unrest in the Catalan capital.