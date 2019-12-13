UFC 245: Petr Yan says he'll knock out legend Urijah Faber in bantamweight contender clash

At UFC 245, there will be "No Mercy" as Russian bantamweight star Petr Yan looks to move one step closer to a shot at the UFC bantamweight title with victory over MMA legend Urijah Faber.

Yan is currently riding a very impressive eight-fight winning streak. If he can extend that to nine, he'll be that much closer to a title shot.

Prior to getting this fight booked with the legendary Faber, Yan was in need of anyone willing to fight. So he's very happy that this is going down as no one else was available for him to test his skills against.

Hoping this opportunity is viewed as a No. 1 contender bout, he believes his performances speak for themselves. And he's going to try and do what he always does against the former WEC featherweight kingpin - and that's put him away.

"I know he's a tough guy," Yan told RT Sport.

"He's experienced but I know I'm better than him, I'm a better fighter than him, I'm younger and I'm ready to show an exciting performance. I know it's going to be tough to knock him out because Faber's got two chins but I think I'm gonna do it."

Currently 13-1 in his young career, Yan has achieved victory by knockout on five occasions. That's half as many as Faber, 40, has in his 45 fights.

The ultimate goal is obvious for "No Mercy" and that's to win the belts and bring them home to Russia. And he wants to let the champion of his weight class as well as flyweight, Henry Cejudo, know he'll be waiting for him when he gets back.

"I think it's going to be a huge achievement for Russia, for Russian sport, for myself, for my team, it's gonna be great [when I get the belt]," Yan said.

"I think Henry needs to polish his belts for me, I'm coming for them."