Minted! Tennis legend Roger Federer becomes first living Swiss to be honored with commemorative coin

2 Dec, 2019 15:20
Minted! Tennis legend Roger Federer becomes first living Swiss to be honored with commemorative coin
Roger Federer © Global Look Press / © Lev Radin | Screenshot from Twitter
Swiss officials have announced they will dedicate a specially-issued 20-franc commemorative coin to tennis legend Roger Federer, making him the first living person to receive the honor.

The face of the 20-time Grand Slam winner will be minted on the silver coin, which is expected to be issued on January 23, 2020.

READ MORE: 'If you have any trouble in my country, just call me': Federer tears up as Maradona sends him touching personal message (VIDEO)

However, Federer fans will be able to purchase the coin before its official release through the Swissmint website.

The “heads” side of the coin shows Federer holding a racket with a tennis court being pictured on the background.

The perfect ambassador for Switzerland. He has a unique way of embodying likeability down-to-earthiness, success and eloquence,” the Swiss government explained.

Federer is one of the most successful tennis players in history. He has taken 20 major titles - the most in history by a male player- and has been ranked number world one for a record 310 weeks.

