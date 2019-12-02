 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Making a splash: Gymnastics legend Simone Biles pulls off jaw-dropping dismount into the sea (VIDEO)

2 Dec, 2019 11:44
© Instagram / simonebiles
US gymnastics idol Simone Biles has wowed her social media followers by posting a video from her Belize vacation where she landed her signature double-double dismount off a diving platform and into the sea.

Biles, the most decorated gymnast in US history, is seen standing on the edge of a diving platform before hurling her jaw-dropping combo high in the air and splashing into the Caribbean Sea.

Never be too (sea)rious,” Biles captioned the video, which she proudly shared on her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Some users even asked the Olympic champion to take the plunge with the US diving team, where she could bring some gold medal –winning moves in a sport where the US has been less than dominant.

The 22-year-old American, who is preparing for her second Olympics, was the first gymnast to execute a double-double dismount on a beam and extreme triple-double combo on floor.

Biles is the number one candidate to clinch the all-around, vault, beam and floor title in Tokyo, where she is also expected to lead the US squad to yet another team gold.

