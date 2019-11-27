Russia will be top-level Euro 2020 hosts, UEFA chief Ceferin tells Putin

UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin has told President Vladimir Putin he has no doubt Russia will be ideal hosts for matches at the 2020 European Championships.

At a meeting in St. Petersburg, Ceferin referred to Russia’s successful experience of holding the 2018 FIFA World Cup, telling Putin he was sure of the country’s ability to host a similarly high-level matches at next year’s European footballing showpiece, TASS reports.

St. Petersburg is preparing to host four matches at next year’s Euro 2020 tournament, including three group stage games and one quarterfinal, at the city’s 68,000-seater Gazprom Arena.

The venue will be one of 12 used in 12 different countries, in a special pan-European edition for the 60th anniversary of the tournament.

The vote of confidence from UEFA boss Ceferin will be particularly welcome given it comes at a time when Russian sport has been buffeted by a fresh doping scandal over alleged manipulation of data handed to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) by a Moscow laboratory.

WADA will officially announce its decision on potential sanctions against Russia on December 9, with calls for the country to be banned from hosting or competing in international sporting events of any type for the next four years.

It is understood, however, that UEFA events would not be covered by any such ban.

Russia have already qualified for Euro 2020, the draw for which will be made on Saturday.