 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Russia will be top-level Euro 2020 hosts, UEFA chief Ceferin tells Putin

27 Nov, 2019 16:36
Get short URL
Russia will be top-level Euro 2020 hosts, UEFA chief Ceferin tells Putin
© Sputnik / AFP
UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin has told President Vladimir Putin he has no doubt Russia will be ideal hosts for matches at the 2020 European Championships.

At a meeting in St. Petersburg, Ceferin referred to Russia’s successful experience of holding the 2018 FIFA World Cup, telling Putin he was sure of the country’s ability to host a similarly high-level matches at next year’s European footballing showpiece, TASS reports. 

Putin and Ceferin meet in St. Petersburg. © Sputnik

St. Petersburg is preparing to host four matches at next year’s Euro 2020 tournament, including three group stage games and one quarterfinal, at the city’s 68,000-seater Gazprom Arena.

The venue will be one of 12 used in 12 different countries, in a special pan-European edition for the 60th anniversary of the tournament.

© AFP

The vote of confidence from UEFA boss Ceferin will be particularly welcome given it comes at a time when Russian sport has been buffeted by a fresh doping scandal over alleged manipulation of data handed to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) by a Moscow laboratory.

READ MORE: Russia faces 4-year ban from major international sports events after WADA ‘recommends’ strong sanctions

WADA will officially announce its decision on potential sanctions against Russia on December 9, with calls for the country to be banned from hosting or competing in international sporting events of any type for the next four years.   

It is understood, however, that UEFA events would not be covered by any such ban.

Russia have already qualified for Euro 2020, the draw for which will be made on Saturday.

Also on rt.com Russia crush 10-man Cyprus to book spot at Euro 2020 (VIDEO)

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies