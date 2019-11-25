Luggage issues: Alina Zagitova & Co return from Japan Grand Prix without skates & costumes

Russian figure skaters, including world and Olympic champion Alina Zagitova, risk missing several training sessions in Russia as their luggage – containing skates and costumes – has not been delivered from Japan.

The athletes who took part in the NHK trophy in Sapporo arrived in Moscow on Monday having made a connecting flight in Tokyo.

READ MORE: Big in Japan: Russian teen Alena Kostornaia wins figure skating Grand Prix in Sapporo

After arriving in the Russian capital the skaters were notified that the arrival of their luggage was delayed as the airline representatives were late bringing it to the connecting point in Tokyo.

The unplanned delay could negatively affect the athletes’ preparation for future tournaments given that the majority of them, including Zagitova and Alena Kostornaia are set to participate in the Grand Prix final in Italy next week.

“Well this happens very seldom,” said Alexander Svinin, the coach of ice-dancing duo Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin who also had their skates lost in Tokyo.

“Of course we are getting nervous, as a lot of guys have qualified for the Grand Prix final and they need to get ready for the tournament. I hope our skates and costumes will arrive tomorrow, so that our training process won’t be affected.”