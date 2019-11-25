Tottenham striker Harry Kane hails arrival of 'proven winner' Jose Mourinho: 'The gaffer has won at every club he's gone to'

Spurs hitman Harry Kane says the arrival of Jose Mourinho as the club's new manager could prove to be the missing piece in the jigsaw as the club chases its first trophy in 11 years.

Tottenham haven't won a competition since the 2007/08 League Cup and, while they have noticeably improved their fortunes under former boss Maurizio Pochettino, the Argentine boss was unable to take them all the way to silverware during his time at the North London club.

Now Portuguese maverick Mourinho has replaced Pochettino at Spurs, the club's captain and talismanic striker Kane says the switch could help take the team to the next level as the players raise their game to match the gravitas of their new boss.

And, after Spurs gave their new boss a 3-2 victory over West Ham United on his debut in charge, Kane said Mourinho's past record serves as both inspiration and motivation to himself and his teammates.

"The gaffer has won at every club he's gone to – there's no hiding away from that," he said.

"He's a proven winner. I've made it clear I'm at the stage of my career where I want to win trophies. I've made it clear I want to win them here and it's a big year for us."

Mourinho has won a staggering 25 major honors during a stellar managerial career that has taken hm from FC Porto to Chelsea, Internazionale, Real Madrid and Manchester United. Now he hopes to add more trophies to his already-impressive list after returning to the Premier League with Spurs.

"When someone has got a reputation like he has, it gives you confidence, it gives you that belief in the team," said Kane.

"It's a fresh slate for everyone now to show the manager what they can do and hopefully the players can thrive on that."