Chelsea chairman on Roman Abramovich's stance on 'bargain' bids for the club: 'We really have nothing to say to these people'

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich will not entertain "bargain" bids for the club and his passion for the London side is as strong as ever, according to the club's chairman.

Abramovich has been a notable absentee from Chelsea games this season after experiencing visa issues in the U.K. last year. And he has also reportedly shelved plans to redevelop the club's Stamford Bridge home.

Buck says the Russian billionaire, who became an Israeli citizen in May 2018, is still very much at the helm at the Blues, despite reports to the contrary in the English press.

"I have never heard a word from Abramovich: 'Let's get this ready for a sale,' or something," Buck told The Guardian.

"Because of the political situation, there are people who think they might want to buy Chelsea at a bargain. We do get inquiries and we really have nothing to say to these people.

"In terms of being involved, in looking at new players, talking about whether to extend players' contracts... (he) was always intimately involved in that from day one and is just as intimately involved now."

Chelsea are currently operating under a transfer ban imposed by FIFA, but manager Frank Lampard has used the situation to draft in a host of the club's emerging young stars, who have helped fire the side to fourth in the Premier League after the first 13 games of the 2019/20 season.

Chairman Buck says seeing the young generation of Chelsea stars coming through the ranks has been a source of pride for owner Abramovich, saying: "The transfer ban has led to more opportunities for young players.

"It makes Mr Abramovich very happy, because he is interested in the academy. I would guess he's one of the few owners that have been to lots of academy matches."