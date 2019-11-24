'Long-levered and lethal!' British MMA star Michael 'Venom' Page delivers one-punch KO at Bellator London (VIDEO)

British welterweight Michael 'Venom' Page has a well-deserved reputation for being one of the most spectacular mixed martial artists on the planet. And, at Bellator London, he showed exactly why.

Page, whose unorthodox, yet spectacular, striking style has delivered a string of highlight-reel moments, added another eye-catching KO to his record at the SSE Arena at Wembley on Saturday night, as he starched short-notice replacement Giovanni Melillo with a huge right hand in the first round.

Page meant business from the very start, and settled into his work very quickly, landing some slick, sharp punches in the early going. Then, as Melillo attempted to launch his first concerted attack of the fight, Page saw his moment and struck. With Melillo attempting to step in and connect with a kick, Page unloaded a huge right hand over the top that knocked out the Italian from the moment the Brit's knuckles connected.

A big, nasty overhand right gets a nod of approval from @bignarstie himself as @michaelpage247 closes the show in style at #BellatorLondonpic.twitter.com/J5P9fbMCt9 — Simon Head (@simonhead) November 24, 2019

Melillo was unconscious long before he hit the canvas, as he fell back and crashed to the floor in jaw-dropping fashion. It gave Page his 10th career KO, and showed why he remains one of the most dangerous strikers in the world at 170 pounds.

His victory wasn't universally acclaimed, however. Reigning Bellator welterweight champion – and the only man to defeat Page – Douglas Lima acknowledged the Brit's desire to face him in a rematch, but said he wanted to see "MVP" defeat ranked opposition first.

And Page's fellow countryman Paul "Semtex" Daley said he wasn't impressed either. Daley and Page have been longtime rivals, and there is talk of the pair potentially meeting in a rematch in 2020. And, working on the broadcast desk for Bellator on fight night, Daley didn't pull any punches in his assessment of Page's victory.

“This is ridiculous. You can’t continually beat these kinds of opponents," he said.

"Yes, he knocks them out, but he’s expected to knock them out. What does this prove? The fact that he knocked out a guy nobody will remember? It proves nothing. It proves nothing at all.

"Why didn’t he do that to me? Why didn’t he do that to Douglas Lima? Because he’s not of that caliber."