'Put your money where your mouth is': UFC 'BMF' Jorge Masvidal renews Conor McGregor callout

23 Nov, 2019 13:24
Getty Images / AFP
Jorge Masvidal has told Conor McGregor to 'put his money where his mouth is' and accept a fight with him after the Irishman again announced on social media that he would be interested in a bout with the UFC's newly-crowned 'BMF'.

McGregor was referencing a graphic issued on Twitter by ESPN asking fans who they would like to see him fight next, featuring images of UFC stars Masvidal, Khabib Nurmagmomedov, Nick and Nate Diaz, Tony Ferguson as well as Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, who are set to tussle for the UFC welterweight crown next month.

Responding to the tweet, McGregor wrote that he would "go at anyone on that list," prompting Masvidal to call for him to stop talking and step up if he wants to make a potential bout a reality.

"Put your money where your mouth is," Masvidal replied. "I’m the only 1."

McGregor is set to return to the octagon in January of next year where he is widely expected to face UFC veteran Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone as part of what he described as a three-fight 'season' in 2020. 

In addition to his comeback fight, McGregor has previously outlined that he would like to face the winner of the UFC 244 'BMF' title fight between Masvidal and Nate Diaz, as well as a rematch with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in what would be a sequel to their hugely controversial first fight more than a year ago.

A pairing with Masvidal - who has risen to become one of the UFC's biggest stars in the last 12 months - would be a massive contest for both fighters, as well as being a surefire pay-per-view box office smash for the UFC. 

UFC president Dana White has previously dismissed speculation of a fight between McGregor and Masvidal, saying that 'Gamebred' is "too big" for McGregor.

"Yeah, Masvidal is too big for him, man," White said earlier this year. "I think Masvidal is too big, Conor disagrees. Conor was not happy that I said Masvidal was too big for him."

As ever with the fight game, however, if it makes dollars it makes sense. McGregor is renowned for calling his own shots throughout his career, so one suspects that if his mind is set on a clash with Masvidal then White could be persuaded to change his mind.

