WATCH: Jose Mourinho fist-bumps mascots as he arrives in high spirits for first game as Spurs boss

Jose Mourinho was in high spirits as he arrived for his first game in charge as manager of Tottenham Hotspur as they face West Ham in the Premier League.

Mourinho was named the new Spurs head coach in midweek, less than 24 hours after the sacking of Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, who left the club after more than five years in charge.

Mourinho returns to management almost a year after being sacked by Manchester United, and signaled to the media earlier this week his happiness – and well as humility – at being back in the dugout.

That was on full display as the Portuguese arrived at London Stadium ahead of Spurs’ Premier League clash against West Ham.

Mourinho was seen getting off the Spurs bus and greeting a line of young matchday mascots, saying “it’s cold, huh,” before touching hands and dishing out fist-bumps.

Mourinho’s first Spurs starting 11 saw three changes to the team that drew against Sheffield United in what was Pochettino’s last match in charge.

Lucas Moura came in from Tanguy Ndombele, who was struggling to be fit, while Harry Winks replaced Moussa Sissoko in midfield.

Toby Alderweireld retuned at the back, while Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen was named among the substitutes.