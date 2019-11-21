Shakhtar Donetsk's Taison BANNED after reacting to racist taunts from Dynamo Kiev fans

Brazilian playmaker Taison has been handed a one-match ban after being sent off for reacting to racist abuse after he was targeted by supporters during Shakhtar Donetsk's 1-0 win against Dynamo Kiev earlier this month.

The 31-year-old, who has spent the last nine years in Ukrainian football, reacted to the taunts by making a gesture towards the Dynamo support and kicking the ball in their direction - a move which prompted the referee to take action and remove the players from the pitch with a little over 10 minutes remaining in the game.

This came after Taison was repeatedly targeted throughout the game, with Dynamo supporters officially warned twice about their behavior.

After the official allowed the players to return after a five-minute pause in play, he showed a red card to Taison. The Brazilian was disconsolate at the decision and was immediately comforted by players from both team. Dentinho, a teammate of Taison's as well as a fellow Brazilian, was also in tears.

The nature of the dismissal prompted speculation that the Ukrainian football authorities might go easy on Taison due to his motives which led to the red card but have confirmed on Thursday that they will uphold a one-game suspension against the player.

The UAF also determined that Dynamo must play one home game behind closed doors, as well as pay a fine of around $20,600.

"It's terrible when such things happen in football," Shakhtar midfielder Marcos Antonio stated after the match. "The game needs real fans instead of the people who come to the stadium and behave like that, not respecting the athletes.

"We need to work on this because such episodes upset us all."

We are very disappointed by the decision of the Ukrainian FA to hand Taison a one-match ban. Sanctioning a victim of racial abuse is beyond comprehension and it plays into the hands of those who promote this kind of disgraceful behaviour.https://t.co/TeC0Z7hGEg — FIFPRO (@FIFPro) November 21, 2019

FIFPRO, the worldwide representation for professional footballers, outlined their disapproval of Taison's ban on social media shortly after it was confirmed.

"We are very disappointed by the decision of the Ukrainian FA to hand Taison a one-match ban," they wrote. "Sanctioning a victim of racial abuse is beyond comprehension and it plays into the hands of those who promote this kind of disgraceful behaviour."

Shakhtar boss Luis Castro also backed his players after the game, saying: "At this moment, I want to support absolutely everyone suffering from racism and the guys who have suffered."