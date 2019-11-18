 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia hands over Ukrainian Navy boats seized during 'violation of territorial waters' near Crimea in 2018
ATP Finals: Stefanos Tsitsipas hails London support after come-from-behind victory (VIDEO)

18 Nov, 2019 09:07
ATP Finals: Stefanos Tsitsipas hails London support after come-from-behind victory (VIDEO)
© AFP / Glyn Kirk
Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas paid tribute to the London crowd after capturing the ATP Finals at The O2 Arena, and said he hopes he and his opponent Dominic Thiem can go on to win plenty of titles in the years ahead.

Tsitsipas produced a superb performance to claim a come-from-behind victory in the end-of-year tournament, winning three matches in three days to eventually capture the title.

And, after receiving his title and the applause of the crowd, Tsitsipas explained how the London fans helped inspire him to the biggest tournament win of his young career.

"This tournament's just unbelievable, guys," he said.

"You made it so, so emotional. I've never seen so much support on a stage like that – never. Honestly, I owe it all to you... most of it all to you!

"Overall the atmosphere here all week was unbelievable.  It was really nice to be competing on this court. We had some really good matches. I hope you guys enjoyed watching these matches. We put on a great show."

Tsitsipas also paid tribute to his opponent Thiem, calling him an "inspiration" before saying that he hoped the pair would go on to dominate tennis in the years to come.

"I'm sure we're going to face each other many more times in the future," he said.

"You're going to have plenty (of wins), I'm going to have plenty.  So I hope it works this way, we'll make a deal, OK?!"

