‘Get out! Un-American loser’: Colin Kaepernick’s workout met with mixed reaction from NFL fans

17 Nov, 2019 17:49
Colin Kaepernick © Global Look Press / Austin McAfee
While former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is bidding to return to the NFL, not all of the fans are happy about the news, remembering his kneeling protests which engulfed the league in controversy.

Unsigned free agent Kaepernick made headlines on Saturday after staging a workout which was aimed to pave the way for his NFL return following a three-year absence.

The league had arranged the tryout at the Atlanta Falcons training facility, but Kaepernick’s representatives moved the highly-anticipated showcase to a high school stadium after the NFL reportedly denied media access.

The player’s desire to resume his NFL career was met with mixed reaction from fans, some of whom even brought banners to the Atlanta venue to make a statement on the quarterback’s possible return.

A man with a self-made banner reading ‘Colin Kaepernick, un-American loser get out of my town’ was spotted next to the facility entrance where the workout had initially been planned to take place.

After scrapping NFL workout for his own, Colin Kaepernick speaks: 'I've been ready for three years, I've been denied for three years' ..dude just self emolated. A Jonah to NFL. No fan base wants your knee buddy. Protest in appropriate venues,” a fan wrote on Twitter.

“He’s done! Go away! You disrespected our national anthem!” another comment read.

Others offered support, insisting that he has deserved a spot on an NFL team after a lengthy hiatus.

The NFL did punish him, he has not played in a while because of how he went about it protesting with kneeling,” another wrote.

I am with Kap because the essence of America and of Democracy is the hope based on the belief that the American people and government listen to individuals with grievances against their government. Protest is one of the most patriotic things an American can do for that reason,” one more commentator added.

Kaepernick’s representatives said that the footage of the workout will be sent to all 32 NFL teams within a week.

