'There's no denying it, he choked': Tennis world reacts as Daniil Medvedev throws away lead to hand Rafael Nadal ATP Finals win

13 Nov, 2019 18:44
AFP
Russian star Daniil Medvedev is facing an early exit from the ATP Finals in London after throwing away a decisive lead in the final set of his match with world number one Rafael Nadal, prompting fans to accuse him of 'choking'.

Medvedev's challenge of the world's top player looked set to be on course for what would have been a memorable victory for the 23-year-old before he slumped to a three set defeat 7-6 (7-3) 3-6 6-7 (4-7) - despite being 5-1 to the good in the final set.

Spaniard Nadal showed characteristic determination even as he survived a match point before mounting his comeback as Medvedev faded, with Nadal eventually winning via tie-break after the final set finished six games apiece. 

As the scoreline suggests, Medvedev was in control for much of the match and appeared close to claiming his first win against the world number one before errors began to creep into his game.

Unfortunately for the Moscow native, his downturn coincided with Nadal rediscovering his deft touch. He came off second best in the majority of the baseline rallies - and even got assistance from the Hawkeye technology after officials determined that a Medvedev backhand which was called in was actually marginally wide. 

It was one of those days for the Russian star and while the vast majority of his performance was admirable, he and his fans will undoubtedly be disappointed by the manner of his implosion towards the end, a sentiment which has flooded Twitter in the aftermath of the match.

Medvedev now faces an anxious wait to determine if he will advance to the next stage of the ATP Finals as he will next face Alexander Zverev and will need other matches to go in his favour if his goal of tournament victory in London is to be realized.

Nadal, meanwhile, meets Stefanos Tsitsipas ahead of a potential semi-final spot in the tournament which will keep him at the summit of the world rankings - so long as rival Novak Djokovic doesn't win the event.

