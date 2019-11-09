‘He kicked his chin into orbit’: Russia’s Ankalaev lights up UFC Moscow with HUGE front-kick KO (VIDEO)

Russian light heavyweight Magomed Ankalaev electrified the home crowd at UFC Moscow as he scored a spectacular head-kick KO victory over South African Dalcha Lungiambula.

Heading into the third round well ahead on the scorecards, Ankalaev ensured the judges were not troubled when he landed a massive front kick flush on Lungiambula’s face, knocking out the South African but helping him on his way with a big right-hand.

Lungiambula was out cold before he hit the mat as the impressive Ankalaev secured a highlights-reel KO to delight the partisan crowd at CSKA Arena in the Russian capital.

Holy smokes... The VENOM on this front-kick to the face!



Sensational KO from Magomed Ankalaev at #UFCMoscow!

Ankalaev kicked his chin into orbit‼️#UFCMoscow results: Magomed Ankalaev def. Dalcha Lungiambula via KO (front kick) at :29 of R3.

Ankalaev is on a 3-Fight win streak.



Ankalaev is on a 3-Fight win streak.



pic.twitter.com/WL0vbYWmZU — ON: MMA (@OnMMA) November 9, 2019

The 27-year-old Ankalaev picked up his third win on the spin and is steadily establishing himself in the light heavyweight mix after suffering defeat on his UFC debut to Paul Craig in March of last year – the only blemish in his 13-fight career.

Damn! Magomed Ankalaev just face kicked Dalcha Lungiambula into the middle of next week. Similar to Lyoto Machida vs. Randy Couture and Anderson Silva vs. Vitor Belfort.

What a nastyyyy knockout. Ankalaev is so good. Like he could be a tougher fight for Jones than Anderson or Reyes.

It was a first UFC defeat for ‘Champion’ Lungiambula in his second UFC bout, and a second in his 12 pro MMA bouts.

Earlier in the night, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin Abubakar suffered defeat on his debut in the promotion, being submitted in the first round by Germany's David Zawada.