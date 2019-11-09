 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘He kicked his chin into orbit’: Russia’s Ankalaev lights up UFC Moscow with HUGE front-kick KO (VIDEO)

9 Nov, 2019 19:19
Get short URL
‘He kicked his chin into orbit’: Russia’s Ankalaev lights up UFC Moscow with HUGE front-kick KO (VIDEO)
Getty Images
Russian light heavyweight Magomed Ankalaev electrified the home crowd at UFC Moscow as he scored a spectacular head-kick KO victory over South African Dalcha Lungiambula.

Heading into the third round well ahead on the scorecards, Ankalaev ensured the judges were not troubled when he landed a massive front kick flush on Lungiambula’s face, knocking out the South African but helping him on his way with a big right-hand.

Lungiambula was out cold before he hit the mat as the impressive Ankalaev secured a highlights-reel KO to delight the partisan crowd at CSKA Arena in the Russian capital.

The 27-year-old Ankalaev picked up his third win on the spin and is steadily establishing himself in the light heavyweight mix after suffering defeat on his UFC debut to Paul Craig in March of last year – the only blemish in his 13-fight career.

It was a first UFC defeat for ‘Champion’ Lungiambula in his second UFC bout, and a second in his 12 pro MMA bouts.

Earlier in the night, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin Abubakar suffered defeat on his debut in the promotion, being submitted in the first round by Germany's David Zawada.  

Also on rt.com Moscow upset: Khabib consoles devastated cousin Abubakar Nurmagomedov after shock first-round defeat on UFC debut (VIDEO)

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies