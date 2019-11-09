Start spreading the news: UEFA reportedly targeting New York for 2024 Champions League final

Reports from the United States suggest that UEFA are exploring the possibility of taking the biggest game in European club football, the UEFA Champions League final, to America.

A report from the Morning Consult suggested that UEFA has been in contact with potential commercial partners about the possibility of bringing the 2024 UEFA Champions League final to the United States.

UEFA's contracted agency that handles UEFA's global commercial interests, TEAM Marketing AG, has reportedly been in touch with potential commercial partners and media rights holders about the mooted plan, with one person with direct knowledge of discussions stating to the outlet that the home of the New York Giants and Jets franchises, MetLife Stadium, is the first-choice venue for the game.

It was reported that New York was sold to potential partners as a possible landing spot for the prestigious game, which has never been held outside of Europe.

One possible stumbling block could be the governing body of football in the United States. US Soccer will need to rubber-stamp any potential UEFA match taking place on their soil, but one consultant suggested that outcome would be unlikely, with the body showing little interest in European club matches being held in the region to date.