Beluga whale plays rugby with sailors to celebrate South Africa's World Cup win (VIDEO)

8 Nov, 2019 13:32
© Facebook / Alon Kowen
The unusual scene of a beluga whale ‘playing rugby’ was caught on camera by the crew of a South African boat in the Arctic Ocean, who said the playful animal was celebrating the Springboks’ historic Rugby World Cup victory.

The video, which gained thousands of views within several days, shows a crew member throwing a rugby ball for the animal, which obediently brings the ball back to the boat.

The sea mammal grabs the ball with its mouth before returning it back to the boat leaving the crew in a state of astonishment.

Beluga Whale celebrating the Springboks victory somewhere close to the South Pole!  Spot the Cape Town build Gemini Craft and the South African accents,” wrote Alon Kowen, who shared the video on his Facebook page.

South Africa won their third Rugby World Cup title last week, after stunning England 32-12 in the final at Yokohama Stadium in Japan.

