 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'The Russian Ronaldo' - Juventus Academy Moscow & the hunt for the new Cristiano (VIDEO)

6 Nov, 2019 12:01
Get short URL
Ahead of the UEFA Champions League tie between Juventus and Lokomotiv Moscow in the Russian capital, RT Sport visited the Italian club's football academy in the city where the search for the 'Russian Ronaldo' is in full swing.

Five-time world's best player Cristiano Ronaldo will lead 'The Old Lady of Turin' into Moscow for the Group D match at Lokomotiv Arena on Wednesday. The Italian side snatched a 2-1 victory at home two weeks ago and will be weary of a Lokomotiv team that led for 77 minutes at Allianz Arena.

READ MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo in Russia: The highs and lows which helped define the Portuguese star's career

Ronaldo has fond memories of Moscow; he clinched his maiden Champions League title with Manchester United at Luzhniki Stadium in 2008, and the Portugal ace twice scored the winner on international duty in the same stadium in games at the 2017 Confederations Cup, and then at the Russia 2018 World Cup.

Now in the black and white of Juventus he returns to the city, where at the Juventus Academy Moscow they hope to find the 'next Ronaldo' in Russia.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies