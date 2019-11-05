Drug runner: Dutch Olympian sentenced to 8 years in prison after $2.5mn of ecstasy & crystal meth found in car

Madiea Ghafoor, a competitor in the 4x100m relay at the 2016 Olympics, has been sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison after drugs valued in excess of $2.5 million were discovered in her car at a border check in Germany.

The 27-year-old Dutch runner was detained in June after more than $2.5 million worth of ecstasy and crystal meth were found in her vehicle, along with around €11,950 ($13,260) in cash.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges, telling authorities at the Kleve District Court that she was under the impression that she was transporting performance enhancers used for doping, according to the DPA news agency. Ghafoor is likely to appeal the decision.

The Dutch Athletics Union has expressed its shock at the case and have stated that they will investigate Ghafoor's claims regarding doping substances and the athlete's role within the plan.

Also on rt.com Top US sprinter Coleman cleared of doping charges despite missing 3 tests

"We are stunned by the judgment," they said of the decision via a statement on their website. "With the ruling of the German court, the Athletics Union rejects the actions of Ghafoor.

"The Athletics Union condemns any use or trade in doping or drugs and fully commits itself to the Dutch doping law. The case has been transferred to the Doping Authority to investigate the extent to which the doping legislation has been violated."

"The Athletics Union condemns any use or trade in doping or drugs and fully commits itself to the Dutch Doping Law. We regret the situation that has arisen for Madiea Ghafoor and her family."

However, any investigation may be met with some problems as Ghafoor has reportedly refused to reveal the identities of those behind her alleged trafficking and says that she fears for the safety of her family and friends.