‘I was shook’: Watch reporter Megan Olivi's stunned reaction to massive head-kick KO by Kevin Lee at UFC 244

UFC lightweight Gregor Gillespie wasn’t the only one caught cold by Kevin Lee’s savage high-kick KO in New York on Saturday night – it also shook cageside broadcaster Megan Olivi.

'Motown Phenom' Lee produced a KO of the year contender when he landed a massive head kick midway through the first round of his lightweight bout with the previously undefeated Gillespie at Madison Square Garden.

WATCH: Kevin Lee KOs Gregor Gillespie with spectacular high-kick

The left high-kick landed flush on Gillespie’s jaw, knocking him out instantly as he was sent cashing into the side of the cage.

The impact was such that it stunned nearby presenter Olivi, who was perusing her notes at the time of the KO and shifted backwards sharply in her seat as Gillespie came crashing into the cage.

Olivi put her hands to her mouth and remained wide-eyed for the seconds after the KO – with a camera picking up her shocked reaction.

Megan Olivi's reaction to Kevin Lee vs Gregor Gillespie KNOCKOUT 😱😱😱😱😱😱😱



She just can't believe it@MeganOlivi#UFC244pic.twitter.com/UGVaBbn2tQ — MMA India (@MMAIndiaShow) November 3, 2019

She later tweeted: “I was watching on the monitor then Gregor was out cold 3 feet in front of me and year, I was shook.”

I was watching on the monitor then Gregor was out cold 3 feet in front of me and yeah, I was shook #ufc244 — Megan Olivi (@MeganOlivi) November 3, 2019

The presenter wasn’t the only one startled by the sudden brutally of the knockout.

Joe Rogan and Jon Anik were also left open-mouthed by the assault, which drew huge gasps from the New York crowd.

With the win, Lee improved to 18-5 overall while Gillespie was handed his first defeat in his 14th pro MMA fight.