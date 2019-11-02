 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Jamaican women’s footballer stabbed to death in cell phone dispute

2 Nov, 2019 14:18
Tarania Clarke © Getty Images / Stephen Pond
Jamaica women’s international football player Tarania Clarke has died in hospital after being stabbed by another woman in a row over a cell phone in the country’s capital, Kingston.

The 20-year-old midfielder was attacked on Thursday night by a woman who has been detained by police.

No details of the shocking incident have been revealed, except that the brawl erupted over the cell phone.

Clarke, who played for the Waterhouse FC in Jamaica’s Women’s League, debuted for the national team in September, scoring a goal in a 12-1 win over Cuba in an Olympic qualifying match.

The president of Jamaica’s football federation, Michael Ricketts, expressed condolences to the player’s family, adding that he was “deeply saddened” by the tragedy.

This was a young lady who has shown much potential and was very pleasant, warm and had real potential to make it at the highest level,” Ricketts said.

She was very much a part of the Reggae Girlz squad during the recent Olympic qualifiers and did make an impact. I offer condolences to the family and friends of young Clarke.

