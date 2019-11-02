Jamaican women’s footballer stabbed to death in cell phone dispute

Jamaica women’s international football player Tarania Clarke has died in hospital after being stabbed by another woman in a row over a cell phone in the country’s capital, Kingston.

The 20-year-old midfielder was attacked on Thursday night by a woman who has been detained by police.

No details of the shocking incident have been revealed, except that the brawl erupted over the cell phone.

Clarke, who played for the Waterhouse FC in Jamaica’s Women’s League, debuted for the national team in September, scoring a goal in a 12-1 win over Cuba in an Olympic qualifying match.

We express our deepest condolences to her family and friends during this very challenging time. Jamaica’s female football suffers a significant loss as she was a very talented player. https://t.co/72l8zGiJra#JFFLive#ReggaeGirlz — Official J.F.F (@jff_football) November 1, 2019

The president of Jamaica’s football federation, Michael Ricketts, expressed condolences to the player’s family, adding that he was “deeply saddened” by the tragedy.

“This was a young lady who has shown much potential and was very pleasant, warm and had real potential to make it at the highest level,” Ricketts said.

“She was very much a part of the Reggae Girlz squad during the recent Olympic qualifiers and did make an impact. I offer condolences to the family and friends of young Clarke.”



