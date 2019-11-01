Russian figure skating prodigy Kostornaia takes the lead at Internationaux de France, Zagitova second (VIDEO)

Russian rising star Alena Kostornaia has made a more than confident debut at the senior Grand Prix event, winning the women’s short program in Grenoble, France and leaving behind reigning Olympic champion Alina Zagitova.

The 15-year-old Russian delivered a solid performance on Friday, demonstrating the most technically complicated program in which she landed a triple axel.

Kostornaia, who coped perfectly with all of her jumping elements, posted a score of 76,55 points, which turned out to be unbeatable for the rest of her opponents.

Reigning world and Olympic champion Zagitova was also clean during her routine, which she performed to the tender song of ‘Me Voy’ by Yasmin Levy.

However, her triple lutz-triple loop combination was considered under-rotated by judges, a mistake that slightly affected her technical score.

Zagitova currently sits in second place with 74,24 points.

The competition will conclude on Saturday after the female skaters demonstrate their free programs.