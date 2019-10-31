 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

UFC 244: Nate Diaz says fight with Jorge Masvidal is 'the best fight you could imagine' in the UFC (VIDEO)

31 Oct, 2019 10:53
Get short URL
© AFP / Steve Marcus
UFC 244 headliner Nate Diaz says his upcoming fight with Jorge Masvidal represents the best of the best in mixed martial arts' premier organization, the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Speaking to reporters at the UFC 244 open workouts in New York this week, Diaz said he is relishing the opportunity to face a fighter who will bring similar energy to the matchup as himself, and said the fight is the best possible matchup the UFC can make in 2019.

"If I was a fan of the sport, I'd want to see me versus Masvidal, or Masvidal versus my brother," he said.

"Because everyone else is weak, wack, you know what I'm saying?

"I mean, there's some great fighters out there, and some great attitude and good personalities.

"But as far as just straight-up fighting – what we tune in for anyways – for anyone paying close enough attention the best fight that you could imagine would probably be me and him, or him and my brother."

And even though the fight is being held for the one-off "BMF" (Baddest Mother F****r) belt – a phrase coined by Diaz himself after his recent win over Anthony Pettis – Diaz says the silverware is of little concern as he gets ready to put on a show on Saturday night.

"I'll be honest with you, I don't care about the belt," he explained.

"I've never chased a belt in my whole career. I've never wanted a belt. I was just after a fight and a win.

"Now a belt just comes with it. The belt's already mine anyway, I created it!"

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies